Report: Obama Offered Israeli Withdrawal From Golan Heights To Syria

Shortly before the Syrian civil war began in March 2011, the Obama administration offered an Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights to the Assad regime in exchange for cutting ties with Iran and Hezbollah, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Sunday.
The report, based on senior US and Syrian officials who were involved in the negotiations, said that the talks had proceeded to advanced stages and a document had already been prepared for signing. The final meeting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and Hof took place on February 28, 2011, when the Arab Spring had just started to spread to Damascus.
Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and US Special Envoy to Syria and Lebanon Frederic Hof were involved in the talks.
The report coincides with claims made by another former US secretary of state, John Kerry, in his book Every Day Is Extra, Yisrael Hayom reported.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
When I visited Israel in 2005, our duly licensed Israeli tour guide took us to the Golan Heights and showed us where Israeli tanks scaled a steep hillside to gain control of the Heights in ’67 or ’73 (I don’t remember which). He also told us that changes in military weaponry, intelligence and strategy significantly diminished the military and strategic value of the Golan Heights in 2005, and that the Israeli military was advising the civilian government that it could give up the Golan Heights as a cheap bargaining chip in negotiations for peace.
What does Israel say? You can’t offer something that you don’t control.