Israel, US Agree To Confer On Decisions On Iran, Israeli FM Says

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Tuesday that Israel and the US have agreed that both countries will consult with the other before making decisions on Iran and the nuclear deal, Ynet reported.

“If anyone thought the Americans would run to make an agreement with Iran – it didn’t happen up until now, and I hope it won’t happen going forward,” Ashkenazi said in a Zoom call with Israeli representatives to East Asia and the Pacific.

“There is a decision by a small panel constituting of the prime minister, the defense minister, foreign minister and the heads of the defense establishment to enter a dialogue with [the Biden administration] in a non-oppositional manner, discuss Israeli interests and how to forge an agreement that will safeguard Israeli and regional interests and prevent a nuclear Iran,” Ashkenazi said. “Our policy is to exhaust this dialogue in person and to professionally converse with the Americans as allies.”

Ashkenazi said that Israel’s relationship with the Biden administration has been going well and that he has been in close contact with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)