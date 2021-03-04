Secretary of State Blinken Slams ICC Decision: “We’ll Oppose Actions That Target Israel Unfairly”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (State Department Photo by Freddie Everett)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday condemned the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into Israeli “war crimes.”

“Today, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose term ends in June, confirmed the opening of an investigation into the Palestinian situation,” Blinken stated. “The United States firmly opposes and is deeply disappointed by this decision. The ICC has no jurisdiction over this matter. Israel is not a party to the ICC and has not consented to the Court’s jurisdiction, and we have serious concerns about the ICC’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel.

“The Palestinians do not qualify as a sovereign state and therefore, are not qualified to obtain membership as a state in, participate as a state in, or delegate jurisdiction to the ICC.”

Earlier on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price also expressed criticism of the ICC decision, stating that “the ICC, which has no jurisdiction on this matter unfairly targets Israel.”

Israeli politicians and senior security officials also fiercely condemned the move.

“The decision of the International Court to open an investigation against Israel today for war crimes is absurd,” said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. ” It’s undiluted antisemitism and the height of hypocrisy.”

“The court set up to prevent the recurrence of the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis against the Jewish people is now turning against the state of the Jewish people,” Netanyahu said. “It’s targeting Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. But of course it turns a blind eye to Iran, Syria and the other dictatorships that are committing real war crimes left and right.”

“We will never stop fighting this injustice,” the prime minister asserted. “We will speak the truth in every forum, in every country, on every stage until this outrageous decision is reversed and becomes null and void.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)