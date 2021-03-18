BDE: Israeli Businessman Killed In Light Plane Crash In Florida

Yaakov Nachum, a 63-year-old Israeli businessman, was named as one of the fatalities in a light plane crash near Miami on Monday.

Nachum’s private plane lost altitude and hit a power line almost immediately after it took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, killing Nachum and a technician on the plane. The plane crashed onto a moving SUV on a residential street, killing a 4-year-old boy, Taylor Bishop, and injuring his mother, Megan Bishop.

Nachum, originally from Jerusalem, moved to Miami 30 years ago and established a car repair and trading business. More recently, he expanded his business to light airplanes and got a pilot’s license.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and two granddaughters.

Megan Bishop was released from the hospital later Monday, Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez told news outlets.

“The car literally looks like it’s just in half,” neighbor Salah Elshaer, who called 911, told WSVN.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside, and everything was on fire,” another neighbor, Annabel Fernandez, told the television station.

Megan Bishop was able to get out of the vehicle and was trying to free Taylor, officials said. Firefighters eventually freed the trapped child, and they were taken to the hospital, where the boy died.

A neighbor’s door camera recorded the crash, showing the plane nose-diving into the SUV as the woman was driving down a street. The plane’s wreckage then hurtles along the pavement, leaving a line of flames in its wake. The plane also took out a power line when it crashed, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)