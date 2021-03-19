Israelis Want Restrictions To Avoid Hosting Pesach Seder, Virus Czar Says

Israel’s coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash joked around this week that some Israelis have been pleading with him to impose limits on gatherings ahead of Pesach so they have an excuse not to host a large crowd for the Seder.

“I think that 20 people for the Seder dinner is good enough this year,” Ash said jokingly in an interview with Ynet. “I get requests to decrease that amount by people who want to host a smaller crowd.”

Fortunately it appears as if those anxious Israeli hosts won’t get their way as Israel’s infection rate and number of seriously ill patients continue to dramatically decrease.

The Health Ministry recorded 1,496 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, with tests showing a record-low positivity rate of only 2%. Israel’s reproduction number is also at a record-low of 0.68.

