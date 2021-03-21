Nir Barkat To Become 1st Billionaire In The Knesset

Likud MK and former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who was already the wealthiest member of the Knesset, is set to become the first billionaire in the history of the Knesset after fintech company eToro lists on Wall Street, Globes reported.

Barkat and his brother Eli own a 10% stake in the online broker eToro, which announced last week that it is merging with blank check company FinTech Acquisition Corp. V at a company valuation of $10.4 billion

The Barkat brothers already own considerable wealth from selling their cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., currently traded on Nasdaq with a market cap of $16 billion, and automated car systems developer Mobileye sold to Intel for $15.4 billion.

The report added that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett is also set to imminently earn tens of millions of shekels through the sale of a fintech company he invested in ten years ago.

In 2005, Bennett sold his anti-fraud company Cyota to RCA RCA for $145 million. He later served as CEO of cloud computing company Soluto, which was sold in 2013 to Asurion for $100 million.

