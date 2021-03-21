Attention Counselors and Mental Health Therapists:  A New Opportunity

By Shmiel Soiferman

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March of 2020, the number of frum Jewish students and adults who have been impacted psychologically has markedly increased.

Finding an effective therapist that understands the frum community and that religious families are comfortable with has never been easy. When one does find someone, the issue of affordability also comes into play. Most therapists do not take insurance and families are already strapped financially. When people are in need of counseling or psychotherapy, getting access to proper care should be easy not almost impossible.

A second problem brought on by the pandemic is that many LMHCs, LPCs, LMSWs, LCSWs and even PsyDs who have sought to enter the field are finding less and less opportunities since few organizations are hiring now. The government, both on the federal and state levels have cut back funding on essential programs. Many industries that generally employ psychologists and social workers have suffered significant losses and cutbacks, as well.

A new initiative, however, may have the solution to both of these problems.

Askanim and Rabbis have approached various medical organizations to hire therapists that can effectively work with the Orthodox Jewish community through telehealth visits. These organizations take insurances such as Primary Care Physicians (Medicaid HMO), Fidelis Care, Heathfirst, United Healthcare -UHC Commercial, UHC – Community (Medicaid HMO), Oxford, Empire Plan, Empire BCBS, Aetna, Cigna, Emblem, GHI, HIP and Medicare.

Sessions would be offered through Zoom and Zoom-like sessions, where observant therapists would be available to see Orthodox Jewish therapists.

This is an opportunity to help out those who may be in need of your skills and talents the most. If any frum therapist or counselor is interested in becoming credentialed to work for one of these organizations, please email your resume to:

Attention: Mr. Jay Hirsch

[email protected]

Any LCSW, LMHC, LMSW, PsyD, can apply.