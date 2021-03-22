RECHNITZ MEGA-CHESED: Shlomo Yehuda Donates Millions For Mir Avreichim And Other Families For Pesach

Due to the difficult financial situation in the Torah world, Yeshivas Mir of Jerusalem has been delayed in paying the stipends of its avreichim, and only recently transferred the stipend for the month of Kislev.

But now, the financial straits of the Mir and its avreichim – which is especially strained in the costly pre-Pesach season – has now changed thanks the incredible generosity of philanthropist Shlomo Yehudah Rechnitz, who has committed to pay the back stipends with an additional bonus for Yom Tov.

Rechnitz’s donation is in addition to the half a million dollars he transferred about a week ago for the Cheshvan stipend as well as the million dollars he distributed in recent week to a number of Kimcha D’Pischa distributions throughout Israel, including one that distributed Pesach staples to about 15,000 families in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

Rechnitz also funded a Kimcha D’Pischa distribution for about 6,700 families in Modiin Illit, which he’s been funding for ten years. Additionally, this year, he also funded distributions in the cities of Elad and Karmiel, the new city of Achisamach, and many other locales throughout Israel.

This isn’t the first time that Rechnitz has come to the rescue for avreichim of the Mir. He donated funds before Sukkos of this year as well as last Pesach and Sukkos.

THE MONEY WAS GIVEN L’REFUAH SHILAIMA FOR Liba Devora Bas Rivka.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)