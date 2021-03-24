SEE IT: More Hatred: Bus Driver Attacks Chareidi Man In Bnei Brak

A Chareidi man was violently attacked on Tuesday morning by a bus driver in Bnei Brak after he signaled for him to stop at the bus station, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The attack was videoed by passerby.

The bus driver, an employee of Afikim, was subsequently dismissed from his position, following the intervention of UTJ MKs Yaakov Tessler and Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev. The company will also examine if the incident warrants a criminal investigation.

The Chareidi man is currently a resident of Ashdod but since his official residence is still listed as Bnei Brak, he traveled there to vote on Tuesday morning. He voted and was about to board a bus back to Ashdod when he was attacked by the driver, which left him with broken glasses and wounds on his face.

“I ran toward the bus while signaling to the driver to stop,” the man told B’Chadrei. “After I knocked on the door, he began to drive anyway. Suddenly he stopped the bus, got off, and began to punch me.”

The man said that he could feel the driver’s hatred of him. “With this situation of public incitement, incidents like these can have even worse consequences.”

