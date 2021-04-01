Update: Married Students Can Return To Israel With Unvaccinated Children

As YWN reported before Pesach, students who were studying in Israel before Pesach will be allowed to return to Israel afterward if they have valid visas and they have documentation that they were vaccinated in Israel or recovered from the coronavirus.

There is now more good news as Israel has also now approved the return of married students accompanied by unvaccinated children, the Chaim V’Chessed organization stated on Wednesday. This accomplishment is due to the considerable efforts of Rabbi Nechemia Malinowitz of the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries.

Currently, only the Igud can obtain permits for yeshivah bochurim and seminary students. Students should contact their institution, which will submit their information to the Igud.

Chaim V’Chessed urges students to work on obtaining their permits as soon as possible as rules and regulations frequently change.

New students are not yet permitted to enter Israel but Chaim V’Chessed stated that they are hopeful this may change at a later date.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)