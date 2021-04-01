State Dept. Reverts To Use Of Pre-Trump Term Of ‘Occupied Territories’

The US State Department referred to Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as territories “occupied” by Israel in its annual report on international violations of human rights that was published on Tuesday

The terms signals at least a partial return to the terms commonly used by the State Department prior to Trump becoming president.

However, the report clarifies that “language in this report is not meant to convey a position on any final status issues to be negotiated between the parties to the conflict, including the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the borders between Israel and any future Palestinian state.”

