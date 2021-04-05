Abbas Refuses Call From Blinken, Demands Direct Call From Biden

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to accept the phone call of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken phone in mid-February, demanding that President Biden himself call him, Kan News reported on Thursday.

To date, Biden has still not called Abbas.

Instead, US and PA officials are currently in discussions regarding a phone call between Blinken and PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh or senior PA official Hussein al-Sheikh.

Despite the lack of direct contact between the president and Abbas, the Biden administration has been quietly increasing assistance to the Palestinians, allocating nearly $100 million for the Palestinians, only a small portion of which has been publicized.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)