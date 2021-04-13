Amid Change In Policy, Israel Wants Credit For Natanz Sabotage

Former Mossad head Ephraim Halevi told Ynet on Monday that senior Israeli officials want the sabotage that damaged Iran’s Natanz nuclear site on Sunday to be attributed to the Jewish state.

Both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Sunday hinted at Israel’s role in the attack in Iran, a stark change from Israel’s policy of ambiguity in the past regarding attacks on enemy countries that may or may not have been perpetrated by Israeli forces.

Halevi told Ynet that Israel seems to have changed its policy of refusing to comment on attacks against enemy states.

“Apparently, those in Israel in the political leadership want [the attack] to be attributed to Israel,” Halevi said. “Therefore, it must be assumed that the attack was indeed carried out by those who are now suspected [of perpetrating it].”

“There has been a change in Israel’s policy in recent years, led by Netanyahu, who himself also spoke about it in a way that leaves no doubt. Therefore, I agree that there is a new policy on these issues and it is reflected in activities that until not long ago were not something for which Israel would have taken responsibility.”

Halevi added that the change in policy could have negative repercussions such as “limiting Israel’s ability to pursue an active, offensive policy and reducing chances of being able to hold clandestine talks.”

Iran has already vowed to avenge “the Zionists” for the attack and according to Halevi, Israel should not underestimate Tehran’s abilities.

“The Iranians have many tools they haven’t yet used against us,” Halevi asserted. “They used them against Saudi Arabia nearly two years ago, when they attacked a Saudi oil plant and destroyed 50% of its oil refining capacity, surprising the world with their sophistication.”

“We’ll be making a grave mistake if we think of Iran as an enemy with two left hands – that is not the reality.”

