IDF Chief Of Stall Alludes to Israel’s Role In “Accident” At Iran’s Natanz

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi seemed to have alluded to the Israeli role in the “accident” at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site on Sunday at a flag-laying ceremony for fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl ahead of Yom HaZikaron on Wednesday.

“The IDF’s operations throughout the Middle East are not hidden from the eyes of our enemies,” Kochavi said. “They’re watching us, seeing our capabilities, and cautiously considering their next steps.”

“Thanks to complex and sophisticated operations – the past year has been one of the safest years known to the citizens of Israel. We’ll continue to act with power and discretion.”

Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear facility lost power Sunday just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium faster.

Following the announcement of the “accident,” numerous Israeli media outlets reported that the incident was the result of an Israeli cyberattack. No sources or explanations were quoted in the reports.

Malek Shariati Niasar, a Tehran-based lawmaker who serves as spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s energy committee, wrote on Twitter that the incident was “very suspicious,” raising concerns about possible “sabotage and infiltration.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)