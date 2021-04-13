After Mossad Leaks, Gantz Ask Shin Bet To Open Investigation

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on Monday for an immediate investigation into leaks to the press by unnamed Israeli officials regarding the attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility and other attacks attributed to Israel.

Gantz said the leaks are “damaging to our forces, our security, and the interests of the state of Israel and there needs to be a thorough investigation.”

Many media outlets, including The New York Times, cited anonymous “intelligence officials” or “Western officials” regarding the Natanz incident without clarifying the nationality of the officials. “This ‘Western officials’ is nonsense,” Gantz told reporters on Monday.

According to Gantz, Israel’s security cabinet has not instituted a change of policy from its past policy of ambiguity regarding secret operations.

“There was no discussion about it,” Gantz said. “I think it’s irresponsible, and if it stems from personal or political interests, it’s even worse.”

“I don’t know where it comes from,” he added, “but I know where it is not coming from [my office]. I know that the prime minister has great experience in the diplomatic-security field, and am not belittling it. I think that all other considerations should be pushed aside, and I hope that’s what he’s doing.”

Just last week, reports attributed the attack of the Iranian MV Saviz ship in the Red Sea to Israeli forces as well.

Later on Monday, a statement from the defense ministry said that Gantz had officially submitted a request with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit for an investigation to be carried out on the issue.

