Rosh Yeshivas Mir Warns Bochurim: “Stay Far Away From The Riots”

In the wake of the ongoing Arab riots and attacks on Jews in Jerusalem in recent days, and the fact that the perpetrators have been specifically targeting Chareidi Jews, Rosh Yeshivas Mir HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel issued a letter of warning to his talmidim on Motzei Shabbos.

“In our many sins, our holy city is currently suffering a difficult period,” the Rosh Yeshivah wrote. “Haters of Israel are perpetrating attacks against Jews on our streets and the violent and dangerous riots have encroached on the area near the yeshivah and has become deadly riots that pose an actual danger to life. Hashem Yisbarach should send a refuah sheleimah to all those injured.”

“We are herby clarifying the magnitude of the danger involved in approaching these places,” the letter continued. “These are not innocent demonstrations, they are dangerous riots with the participation of murderous terrorists. No one has control over them and it’s likely that they can quickly deteriorate into murder, rachmana latzlan.”

“Apart from this, a terrible chillul Hashem can ensue from the very presence of Bnei HaYeshivah near these places and even cause great damage to the yeshivah in Israel and abroad.”

“And we hereby warn with the greatest severity that none of the Bnei Yeshivah should risk their lives and go near these places and events…and he who exposes himself to risk and also places the yeshivah at risk should know that he alone will bear responsibility!”

“And in general, [the Bnei Yeshivah] should minimize their outings on the streets.”

“.לך עמי בוא בחדריך. שמור וקדש נפשך בעמלה של תורה מגנא ומצלא”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)