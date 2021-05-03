HaRav Yosef: “We Don’t Know The Source Of Hashem’s Wrath”

HaRav Yitzchak Yosef addressed what happened at Meron on Lag B’Omer at the beginning of his weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos, saying that we can’t understand the cheshbonos of Shamayim.

“This terrible tragedy that cut the lives short of Bnei Torah and avreichim, tzaddikim and chassidim, bnei yeshivos – it breaks every heart,” Rav Yosef said. “We don’t know the reason for this wrath, why this fury was unleashed. We’re not aware of the cheshbonos of Shamayim.”

“When we come to the Beis Din shel Maaleh after 120, there won’t be any questions – why this one went at age 12, why this one at age 30. Here in this world, we don’t know.”

“We need to be mechazeik. This shocking tragedy needs to be mechazeik Am Yisrael – in tznius, in kedusha, hasmadah in limud Torah and above everything else – ahavas chinam. It happened at the end of the time during which the talmidim of Rebbe Akiva died.”

“The Torah protects us and is a source of salvation,” Rav Yosef concluded. ‘Ki heim chayeinu v’orech yameinu.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)