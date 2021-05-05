Missionary In Jerusalem: Brissim Of 8-Yr.-Old Boys Weren’t Valid

It’s a week and a half after the story of the missionary family in Jerusalem hit the headlines and while the account has unfortunately been eclipsed by the news of the Meron tragedy, the fallout of the story continues for some families.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report on Tuesday, three Chareidi families who used Michael, now revealed to be a non-Jew, for a mohel, are now dealing with the ramifications. Rav Tovia Singer of Jerusalem, who is experienced in these matters, is assisting the families.

“I know of at least three families,” Rabbi Singer told B’Chadrei. “One of them already carried out a new bris milah [drawing of a drop of blood], the other two are about to do it. I know of other families and I’m trying to contact them to explain what to do.”

Another issue is the fact that the mother of the family, also revealed as a non-Jewess, was buried at Har Hamenuchos after her recent death from cancer. According to B’Chadrei, relatives of niftarim buried next to her and people who purchased burial plots next to her plot are demanding that she be reinterred and reburied elsewhere.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)