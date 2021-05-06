BDE: Hesder Yeshivah Student Injured In Terror Attack Passes Away, Terrorist Is Captured

Yehuda Guetta, z'l, 19.

Yehuda Guetta, h’yd, 19, a student of the Yeshivas Hesder Itamar critically injured in a terrorist shooting attack in the Shomron on Sunday, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday evening at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

Guetta, z’l, who was shot in his head by the terrorist, is survived by his parents and six siblings, residents of the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem. He was murdered while on the way to learn Torah in yeshivah.

Another victim of the terrorist attack, Benaya Peretz, 19, of Beit She’an, is still in very serious condition and underwent complex surgery on Wednesday night. His father, Zohar Peretz, has asked the public to daven for him and say Tehillim, especially Perek Chaf, and Shir Hashirim. His name for tefillah is Benaya Yisrael ben Aviva l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Guetta’s levaya took place on Thursday morning and he was buried at Har Hamenuchos. Yehi Zichro Baruch.

Mother and siblings of Yehuda Guetta, h’yd. (Channel 12 News screenshot)

Jonathan Pollard spoke at the levaya.

The terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Tapuach Junction, during which Guetta, z’l, was murdered and two of his fellow students were injured, was captured late Wednesday night.

After receiving intelligence information from the IDF, IDF soldiers and police officers raided the building where the terrorist, Muntassar Shalabi, 44, was hiding in the village of Silwad.  On Tuesday, a number of Shalabi’s relatives and his wife’s relatives were arrested in his hometown of Aqraba on suspicion of aiding in the attack.

Shalabi, who identifies with Hamas, holds US citizenship and was reportedly a successful businessman who became radicalized while living in the United States for many years. He returned to the PA a year ago and was reportedly in dire financial straits due to losing money through gambling. He is a father of seven and some of his children still live in the US.

On Monday, Israeli security forces seized the car that Shalabi used to carry out the drive-by shooting – which he abandoned in Aqraba – amid clashes with local Arabs, who set the car on fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)