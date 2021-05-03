Daven: Terror Attack Victim Still In Critical Condition, Manhunt Continues

The condition of one of the yeshivah students wounded in the drive-by terrorist shooting attack at a bus stop at the Tapuach Junction in the Shomron on Sunday is still critical, the Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah said on Monday morning

The doctors are fighting to save the life of Yehudah Guetta, 19, a resident of Jerusalem. A second victim, Benaya Peretz, 19, of Beit Shean is in very serious condition. The third victim, Amichai Hala, 19, was lightly injured. He was treated at the hospital and then released but was admitted to the hospital again on Monday following a deterioration in his condition.

The names for tefillah are Yehudah ben Milka, Benaya ben Aviva, and Amichai ben Ronit b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

All three are talmidim of Yeshivas Gevoha Itamar, located on the yishuv of Itamar, near the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces are continuing to search for the perpetrator of the attack. The terrorist had driven up to the bus stop in an SUV, opened fire, and then sped away in the direction of Ramallah.

