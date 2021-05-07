WATCH: Robots To Replace Soldiers On Israel’s Gaza Border

The IDF unveiled this week its new semi-autonomous armed robotic system, called the Jaguar, one of the few military robots capable of replacing soldiers on borders. The system will be used in southern Israel to protect the Israeli-Gaza border.

“Equipped with dozens of sensors, an automated driving system, advanced fire capabilities, and a public address (PA) system, this robot makes the IDF a more efficient and technologically advanced military,” an IDF statement said.

The most unique function of the Jaguar is its semi-autonomous system – the robot can self-drive to a programmed destination, bypassing obstacles via sensors, while IDF personnel maintain operational control behind the scenes. It can also self-destruct if it falls into the wrong hands.

The robot is equipped with a General Robotics Pitbull Remote Weapon System with an FN MAG or Israeli Negev machine gun which can operate while stationary or on the move. The weapons are controlled from a remote operation command post.

“We have led a groundbreaking technological development––an independent robot that reduces the combat soldier’s friction with the enemy and prevents risks to human life,” remarked Lt. Col. Nathan Kuperstein, Head of Autonomy and Robotics at the IDF’s Land Technology Division. “It even knows how to charge itself––almost like an iRobot”.

The Jaguar was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), in close cooperation with the technological department of IDF Ground Forces Command.

