ISRAEL GOES ON HIGH ALERT: Air Traffic Diverted, Hospitals On Standby, Bomb Shelters Opened, Fears Of Imminent Hamas Attack

The Hamas terror group issued an ultimatum to Israel on Monday, saying that if Israel doesn’t remove its security forces from Har Habayis and the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah by 6 p.m., it will attack the Jewish state.

Hamas also “ordered” Israel to free the Arabs detained during the riots in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip continue to attack Israel. Another rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon, landing inside the Gaza Strip, and terror balloons continued to land in Israel on Monday, igniting at least six fires in southern Israel.

The IDF is preparing for a significant escalation on the Gaza/Israeli border and has increased forces in the area. The IDF also closed a number of roads on the Israeli side of the border and train service between Be’er Sheva and Ashkelon has been halted. Visitors have been banned from the Zikim beach.

Ashkelon and other locales in the south are opening their bomb shelters and hospitals around the country have been placed on high alert.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the high-level security cabinet on Monday afternoon. Israeli diplomatic officials are also making efforts through international mediators to prevent an escalation by Hamas.

Israel is also preparing for the possibility of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into central Israel on Monday night and has adjusted its flight routes, diverting them away from the Strip, a Channel 12 News report stated.

Also, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi postponed the “Chariots of Fire” training drill, which launched on Sunday. The month-long drill, the largest one in IDF history, will simulate a “month of war” in order to prepare and increase the IDF’s readiness for war.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)