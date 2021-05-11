Ilhan Omar Calls Israeli Strikes In Response To Rockets “Act Of Terrorism”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar slammed Israel for defending itself by carrying out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after terror groups launched numerous rockets into the Jewish state.

In a tweet overnight Monday, she neglected to mention that Hamas struck Israel first and called Israeli strikes an “act of terrorism.”

“Many will tell you Israel has a right to defend itself, to safety and security, but are silent on whether Palestinians have those rights too. Until we can defend the rights of Palestinians just as we do Israelis, we have no leg to stand on when it comes to justice or peace.”

“Israeli airstrikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid.”

Omar and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib also retweeted a video of US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, during which he was heckled by reporters to condemn Israel for killing Palestinian children. [At least some of the children were actually killed by a Hamas rocket launch gone awry.]

“This unsurprising response is devoid of empathy and concern for human suffering,” Omar wrote. “He can’t even condemn the killing of children.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib also chose to ignore the rockets launched by Hamas at Israel: “I see some who were silent as Palestinians were ripped from their homes and tear gassed in their holiest mosques now finding their voices – to stand with the Israeli gov as airstrikes leave Palestinian children dead,” she wrote. “Where are your voices when Palestinians are under threat?”

