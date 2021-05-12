5 Israelis Killed, Over 1,000 Rockets Launched, IDF Retaliates In Gaza

An Israeli firefighter works at the site where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, hit the central Israeli town of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine); An Israeli firefighter walks next to cars hit by a missile fired from Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Over 1,050 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip since Monday evening, with a huge barrage of rockets launched by Hamas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two Israeli-Arabs were killed after a rocket struck their vehicle at about 3:30 a..m. in an Arab neighborhood in Lod. The victims were a man, 52, and his teenage daughter, 16. The mother of the family was seriously wounded.

“Hamas missiles do not differentiate between Jews and Arabs,” Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said.

Another missile hit a home in Yehud, a town located near Ben Gurion Airport. The missile completely destroyed the home but fortunately, the family members who lived in the home were in their bomb shelter at the time.

A house in Yehud hit by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 12, 2021. (United Hatzalah)

Two women were killed in Ashkelon on Tuesday afternoon in two separate homes, one an elderly woman in her 80s and the other a foreign worker from India, 32, the mother of a nine-year-old son. “Her husband, her son, her parents are crying, it’s difficult,” her sister-in-law in India told Haaretz.

Another woman was killed by a rocket on Tuesday evening in Rishon L’Tzion, when a barrage of rockets hit central Israeli cities near Tel Aviv.

According to the IDF spokesperson, Israelis who followed the instruction of the Home Front Command and immediately ran to bomb shelters upon hearing the sirens have mostly been unharmed from the rockets. Most of those killed or injured were people who couldn’t or wouldn’t run to a protected space in time.

Meanwhile, the IDF carried out numerous airstrikes overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the Gaza Strip, Two senior Hamas leaders who were key Hamas intelligence operatives were killed in a joint effort of the IDF and Shin Bet.

The two were in a ten-floor high-rise building before the IDF destroyed it after warning the residents to evacuate. The building housed the Hamas terror group’s intelligence center, the West Bank command center, and a propaganda office.

Earlier, the IDF killed three other senior Hamas officials and decimated the homes of three senior Hamas leaders so that “when they come back up from their underground bunker they will see they have no home left,” the IDF spokesperson said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)