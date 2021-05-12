5 Israelis Killed, Over 1,000 Rockets Launched, IDF Retaliates In Gaza

Over 1,050 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip since Monday evening, with a huge barrage of rockets launched by Hamas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two Israeli-Arabs were killed after a rocket struck their vehicle at about 3:30 a..m. in an Arab neighborhood in Lod. The victims were a man, 52, and his teenage daughter, 16. The mother of the family was seriously wounded.

“Hamas missiles do not differentiate between Jews and Arabs,” Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said.

פגיעה ישירה של רקטה ששוגרה מעזה בבית של משפחה ערבית בשכונת דהמש בלוד שני פצועים אחד אנוש והשני קשה pic.twitter.com/cbKmiS8QAn — sami abdulhamid سامي عبد الحميد (@samiaah10) May 12, 2021

Another missile hit a home in Yehud, a town located near Ben Gurion Airport. The missile completely destroyed the home but fortunately, the family members who lived in the home were in their bomb shelter at the time.

Two women were killed in Ashkelon on Tuesday afternoon in two separate homes, one an elderly woman in her 80s and the other a foreign worker from India, 32, the mother of a nine-year-old son. “Her husband, her son, her parents are crying, it’s difficult,” her sister-in-law in India told Haaretz.

A foreign citizen from India, Soumya Santhosh, was one of those killed today from rockets launched from Gaza pic.twitter.com/gkCJlfihL2 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 11, 2021

Another woman was killed by a rocket on Tuesday evening in Rishon L’Tzion, when a barrage of rockets hit central Israeli cities near Tel Aviv.

RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv and central Israel. pic.twitter.com/8jl8OTgWCl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

According to the IDF spokesperson, Israelis who followed the instruction of the Home Front Command and immediately ran to bomb shelters upon hearing the sirens have mostly been unharmed from the rockets. Most of those killed or injured were people who couldn’t or wouldn’t run to a protected space in time.

Meanwhile, the IDF carried out numerous airstrikes overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the Gaza Strip, Two senior Hamas leaders who were key Hamas intelligence operatives were killed in a joint effort of the IDF and Shin Bet.

The two were in a ten-floor high-rise building before the IDF destroyed it after warning the residents to evacuate. The building housed the Hamas terror group’s intelligence center, the West Bank command center, and a propaganda office.

מטוסי קרב של צה״ל תקפו לפני זמן קצר מבנה שבשימוש ארגון הטרור חמאס בשכונת רמאל בצפון רצועת עזה. במבנה נמצאים מטה המודיעין, מטה הגדה, מחלקת ההסברה וחטיבת עזה של ארגון החמאס. טרם התקיפה צה״ל הזהיר את האזרחים ששהו בבניין ונתן להם שהות מספקת להתפנות מהמבנה >>> pic.twitter.com/1fiGpXMnhu — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 12, 2021

طائرات الاحتلال تدمّر برج هنادي غربي مدينة غزة الحمد الله ربنا سلم pic.twitter.com/Qc5DRznZ7F — عايدة 🍃 (@a00598) May 11, 2021

Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas' intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department. Looks like our intel was better. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Earlier, the IDF killed three other senior Hamas officials and decimated the homes of three senior Hamas leaders so that “when they come back up from their underground bunker they will see they have no home left,” the IDF spokesperson said.

