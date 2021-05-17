Jew Injured By Arab Mob In Lod Dies Of Wounds On Shavuos

Lod resident Yigal Yehoshua, z’l, who was critically injured six days ago by Arab rioters in the mixed Israeli-Arab city of Lod, passed away on Monday.

Yehoshua, 56, was on his way home on Tuesday evening when Arabs hurled rocks and other objects at his car, hitting him on the head with a brick. He was rushed to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital in critical condition where doctors fought to save his life.

Yehoshua was an electrician who assisted many people, Arabs and Jews, including elderly people and Holocaust survivors. He left behind a wife and two sons, ages 8 and 22.

“The Jewish and Arab residents of Lod all knew him,” Yehoshua’s brother Effie, said. “They knew him as someone who always helped anyone who asked him. He always ran to assist wherever it was needed and was always happy to help others.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

