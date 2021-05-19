Police Arrest Arab For Throwing Firebomb That Seriously Burned Arab Child

Israel Police and the Shin Bet on Sunday night arrested an Arab suspected of throwing a firebomb that seriously wounded a 12-year-old Arab in Yaffo last Friday.

The crime was originally thought to have been committed by Jews.

The police stated that the suspect, a local man in his 20s, fled from Yaffo shortly after he committed the crime amid Arab riots and attacks on Jews in the mixed Israeli-Arab city. He was arrested when he returned to the city on Sunday night. The suspect’s accomplice, who is not a resident of Yaffo, is still at large.

The boy sustained severe burns to his face and is now hospitalized at Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer. His 10-year-old sister was lightly injured in the incident.

“My children were right by the window,” the boy’s father said. “Suddenly, someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window and burned our living room. My son sustained severe burns to his face while his sister was only lightly injured.”

“After a 12-year-old child was burned in Yaffo from a Molotov cocktail, the Arab MKs published very harsh reactions, including in English, so that the world would know about it as well,” wrote Israeli-Arab social activist Yoseph Haddad.

“After the lowlife responsible for the crime was caught and it turns out that he’s an Arab who thought the home was a Jewish one, I haven’t yet seen or heard one word from an Arab MK. There’s a name for this — hypocrisy.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)