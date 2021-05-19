Israel Twice Tried To Kill Mohammad Dief, Mastermind Of Terror Attacks

The IDF has twice attempted to eliminate Mohammed Deif, the infamous head of Hamas’s military wing, the Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades, since the start of Operation Guardian of the Walls but Dief managed to narrowly escape with his life both times.

The report was only cleared for publication on Tuesday night and was confirmed by IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman on Wednesday morning. “I think he knows by now,” Zilberman said jokingly.

One of the IDF’s main goals in Operation Guardian of the Walls has been the elimination of senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad commanders. The army has successfully killed dozens of commanders over the past week and a half but the elusive Dief has managed to survive Israel’s sixth attempt to end his life.

Deif has been on Israel’s most-wanted list for over 25 years for his role as the mastermind behind many deadly terror attacks that killed dozens of Israelis, including bus bombings. Israel has tried to kill him at least five times in the past, in 2001, 2002, 2002, and 2006. Deif lost an eye in one attempt and was seriously injured in the 2006 attempt, losing both legs and an arm. During Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Israel tried once again to eliminate him and Dief once again narrowly escaped with his life.

Yahaya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza and second in command only to Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh, is also a target in Israel’s strikes on Gaza, the head of the IDF Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano told Channel 12 News on Sunday. “Muhammad Deif and Yahya Sinwar, were, and remain, in Israel’s sights,” Toledano said.

Israel bombed Sinwar’s home on Motzei Shabbos along with the homes of other Hamas commanders, stating that the commanders’ homes served as terror infrastructure and some even served as weapon depots.

Zilberman also told reporters on Wednesday morning that the IDF struck the “metro” – Hamas’s underground tunnel network, for the fifth time overnight Tuesday, with 52 warplanes dropping 120-precision guided bombs over 12 kilometers of tunnels.

According to a Walla report on Wednesday, the Hamas tunnels bombed overnight by the IDF included the ones used to attack, kill and kidnap the body of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin during Operation Protective Edge.

