LISTEN TO THIS: “If The Children Need To Die, Then They’ll Die”

In a video of an audio recording published on Sky News Arabic and tweeted by Israeli-Arab social activist Yoseph Haddad, a shocking conversation can be heard between an IDF representative (speaking in Arabic) and a Gazan.

As is well-known, the IDF does more than any other army in the world to avoid civilian casualties even while under fire, and one of their efforts is calling Gazan residents of buildings they plan to bomb, warning them to evacuate beforehand.

After the IDF representative tells the Gazan to evacuate the residents of a building prior to the bombing, the Gazan responds: “I can’t get all of the people out. I need at least two hours to get them out.”

“Listen, we are going to bomb the building,” the IDF representative asserts.

Gazan: “You want to bomb? Bomb whatever you want.”

IDF: “No brother, we need to do everything we can so you don’t die.”

Gazan: “We want to die.”

IDF: “But you have a responsibility for the children’s lives.”

Gazan: “If the children need to die, then they’ll die.”

IDF: “G-d forbid, G-d forbid. What, do you want to die?”

Gazan: “This is how we reveal your cruelty.”

