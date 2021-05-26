Blinken: “Iran Hasn’t Yet Shown Willingness To Return To Nuclear Deal”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is not yet clear whether Iran is willing to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven’t seen is whether Iran is ready to make a decision,” Blinken said on Sunday on ABC’s This Week. “That’s the test and we don’t yet have an answer.”

Blinken added that Iran is carrying out “destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East” but in order to counter that, “the first thing that we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box.”

Blinken is scheduled to visit the Middle East in the coming days and meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

He was asked on ABC how the Biden administration, who had committed to help rebuild Gaza, will ensure that the aid doesn’t end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists.

“We’ve worked in the past and we continue to work with trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-government authority,” Blinken said.

“The real challenge here is to help the Palestinians and particularly to help the Palestinian Authority deliver better results for their people, and of course, Israel has a profound role to play in that too.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)