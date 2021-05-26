Blinken: “Iran Hasn’t Yet Shown Willingness To Return To Nuclear Deal”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is not yet clear whether Iran is willing to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.
“Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven’t seen is whether Iran is ready to make a decision,” Blinken said on Sunday on ABC’s This Week. “That’s the test and we don’t yet have an answer.”
Blinken added that Iran is carrying out “destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East” but in order to counter that, “the first thing that we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box.”
Blinken is scheduled to visit the Middle East in the coming days and meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials.
He was asked on ABC how the Biden administration, who had committed to help rebuild Gaza, will ensure that the aid doesn’t end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists.
“We’ve worked in the past and we continue to work with trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-government authority,” Blinken said.
“The real challenge here is to help the Palestinians and particularly to help the Palestinian Authority deliver better results for their people, and of course, Israel has a profound role to play in that too.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Like unrwa that have actively helped Hamas in the past?
Hashem yishmor
the problem is that the nuclear problem was never actually in the box even after the deal was signed as Israel has proved countless times
Unimpressive. The nuclear problem was never in the box. That’s why the entire Iran deal was corrupt and foolish. It took a pro-terror, Anti-Israel president to get us into it in the first place, and a bunch of loser Democrats to push Congress to agree to it. Until we address the pro-terror stance of Iran, nothing will stabilize. And Biden is too beholden to the terrorists of the Squad to disappoint them and take the high moral ground.
There is no way that aid will not reach Hamas. Sending them a dime or any amount of building materials will only finance terror. Gaza should NOT be rebuilt. Will Israel receive aid to repair the damages inflicted by Hamas? I guarantee that not a dime of American money will go there.