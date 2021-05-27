Israel Siezes Contraband Material On The Way To Hamas

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed five administrative orders on Monday for the seizure of contraband material that was being smuggled into the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing in the days prior to Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The smuggling attempts were revealed in a joint operation of the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing, the Shin Bet security service, and the Crossings Authority.

The materials included potassium chloride, glycerin, polyurethane, polyester, fiberglass, and communications equipment.

Ganz also signed an order for the seizure of gold valued at over NIS 1 million, which smugglers tried to transfer from the Gaza Strip to Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. The gold was hidden inside wooden pallets, disguised as nails. Two weeks ago, Gantz also signed an order for the seizure of gold ingots being smuggled from the Strip to Judea and Samaria.

Gantz has signed over 20 administrative orders for the seizure of equipment being smuggled into the Strip since the beginning of the year.

Israel’s security agencies have thwarted thousands of smuggling attempts in past years, with increased attempts every year since Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)