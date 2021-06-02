HaRav Yitzchak Yosef: “Treif Meat With Badatz Hechsher Imported To Israel”

In the past month, rumors have been circulating in the halls of the Chief Rabbinate about a large slaughterhouse in Europe that imported treif meat with a Badatz hechsher.

However, until now, despite the rumors, no one knew if the story was actually true. The rumors were finally confirmed on Monday night by Kikar H’Shabbat as told by the Rishon L’Tzion, HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, who oversees kashrus in Israel.

“A few weeks we discovered that something was going on,” Rav Yosef said. “We sent a special inspector to all the slaughterhouses in Poland, the Netherlands, and he secretly installed hidden cameras.”

“In one of the slaughterhouses, the inspector saw that the non-Jewish owners arrived at the slaughterhouse at 3 a.m. and took treif meat and placed it inside the crates of meat with a Badatz hechsher.”

“The inspector confronted the owners who had nothing to say since they were caught red-handed on the camera. I immediately removed the hechsher from the slaughterhouse.”

The article did not reveal any information about how much treif meat was already imported to Israel by this slaughterhouse before the fraud was discovered and the implications of the matter.

A subsequent Kikar H’Shabbat article revealed that the slaughterhouse in question is located in Poland.

