Have You Heard the Words “He’s a Failing Student?” Einei Haloshon Will Change That.

Parents spend tens of thousands of dollars for private tutoring for their children…and yet they seem to be struggling as much as before.

Do you know anyone who fits into these categories? Someone who has been struggling with children who seem to have no interest in their learning, unable to get to the root of the problem?

A not-so-hidden secret in the world of Jewish education is not that every boy and girl grasps Lashon Hakodesh as fast as perhaps their parents and teachers would like or expect. The negative ramifications are far-reaching, going beyond just the academic success of the child.

The good news is that there is a program that will save these parents thousands of dollars, while preventing years of struggling, addressing that which is holding back a child from thriving and growing.

Amazingly, the Einei Haloshon language awareness program is opening Lashon Hakodesh to children – and even adults – on whom tens, and even hundreds, of thousands of dollars have been spent in an attempt to help them master Lashon Hakodesh. These participants in Einei Haloshon have seen greater success just three days into this program than they had experienced any time before. Children struggling with language are being taught in 20 minutes what had taken years for them to learn.

The program is the brainchild of Rabbi Paltiel Friedman of Belgium, a veteran tutor of almost two decades who has always been focused on developing educational programs.

“The feedback has been unbelievable,” said Rabbi Friedman. “Even people who are 40 or 50 years old are experiencing a second life when it comes to Lashon Hakodesh thanks to Einei Haloshon. They tell us that after 30 years of failure, we’ve given them new hope.”

Indeed, over 1,000 people have successfully completed the program.

Best of all, Einei Haloshon has a 100% success rate – you read that correctly – because it is used only by those who need it, with a comprehensive screening program showing whether someone is a candidate for it.

The Einei Haloshon screening process is free, so you get to see whether you or your child is a suitable candidate for the program.

Having received the approbation and support of Torah Umesorah, as well as the chief rabbi of Belgium, Rav Aharon Schiff, Einei Haloshon is being hailed as the revolutionary program that it is, allowing the beauty and richness of Lashon Hakodesh to be appreciated by one and all.

For more information about Einei Haloshon, visit www.haloshon.com or call 845-746-2682.