Dati Leumi Rabbanim Slam Unity Gov’t: “We’re Obligated To Ensure It’s Not Established”

Dozens Of Dati Leumi Rabbanim published a letter on Thursday calling to oppose the newly formed government in the wake of Lapid’s declaration on Wednesday night that he has succeeded in forming a unity government.

“It’s impossible to accept the reality that a government will be established in Israel that will harm the most fundamental issues regarding religion and state that have been accepted since the establishment of the State of Israel by all Israeli governments.”

“There is no doubt that this government will also harm security matters, which affect our very existence, by relying on terror supporters, and also will include ministers who call on the Hague tribunal to investigate IDF officers on war crimes [a likely reference to Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz who said that the ICC probe is “legitimate.”]

“This government is completely contrary to the will of the nation, as was firmly expressed in the last election. We’re obligated to make every effort to ensure that such a government is not established. It’s not too late, it is definitely possible. We will act and b’ezrat Hashem, we will succeed.”

The letter is signed by 36 Roshei Yeshivos and Rabbanim.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu summoned the heads of the right-wing bloc, senior Likud officials, and senior Yehuda and Shomron council officials for an urgent meeting on strategies to thwart the establishment of the unity government.

Right-wing protests have been held in front of the home of Yamina No. 2 Ayelet Shaked over the past week and a large protest is set to take place on Thursday night, with the participation of several right-wing MKs.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)