Star-Studded Kumzitz & Concert – TONIGHT! Free Live Stream Event

Jay Weiner and Lion Entertainment Group present a star-studded event to help raise funds to defray the extensive costs of life-saving mental health treatment.

Join us this Thursday at 7 PM for an all-star kumzitz and concert benefit. This will be a music-filled night featuring the talents of Yehuda Green, Beri Weber, Eli Schwebel, Simcha Leiner, Aryeh Kunstler, Zusha, Betzalel Levin and Kolplay, with a special appearance by a surprise musical superstar.

What started out as a small Kumzitz featuring Beri Weber in my backyard in North Woodmere has now escalated into a full-fledged production which now includes some of the most renowned Jewish musicians of the last 20 years.

I decided to start a campaign Leuli Nishmas my dear friend Joe Pincus A”H. I desperately wanted to raise money for people like my friend Joe, who suffer from intense emotional trauma, addiction, and most specifically suicidal ideation. My first and only goal is to raise as much money as possible for people suffering from this horrific Machala.

After 72 hours of non-stop fundraising, I reached my goal. I realized quickly that I could do much more and my vision grew exponentially. Over the following 72 hours, after countless hours and calls made, my host committee and I put together a once-in-decade lineup of the top Jewish Superstars. The list includes Beri Weber, Eli Schwebel, Yehuda Green, Simcha Leiner, Zusha, Betzalel Levin, Aryeh Kunstler and more. To cap it off, we also managed to raise an additional 75k while putting together the details of what we intend to be a legendary event.

Yaakov Shwekey will be debuting his new song “The Wonder of Life” which was inspired by a young person who tried so hard to push away the waves of pain and misery.

In the words of Shwekey “There are so many young people who see only hardship and hopelessness, who secretly wonder if it’s all worth it…it is to them that we speak, to them that we sing. Find the courage and strength to live, dear brothers and sisters. For life itself is not the question, but the answer too.”

I am not making a dollar off this event. My goal is to raise 1 million dollars leuli nishmas my friend Joe so we can help save the next Joe that reaches out for help and is determined to be a real clinical suicide risk.

We support Hatzolah because they save lives.This is truly no different. Please know your donation will go directly to helping these people get the treatment they so desperately need so they can start living happy, healthy, and productive lives.

Together we can help facilitate the joy and Menuchas Ha’Nefesh that every Yid so desperately deserves; and ultimately bring the light back to each and every Neshama to shine onto Klal Yisrael.

Tune in THURSDAY, June 3rd at 7:00 PM to watch the Kumzitz live, and be sure to donate – you may be saving someone’s life.

See you then!

Laibel (Jay) Weiner

Founder

Lion Entertainment and Hospitality Group