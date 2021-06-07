“What Are You Hiding?” Knesset Speaker Calls On Lapid To Reveal Coalition Deals

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Friday called on Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennet to release their coalition agreements to the Knesset.

Levin slammed the two leaders for failing to have submitted even one coalition agreement to the Knesset Secretariat since Lapid announced he had formed a government.

“We will not accept a situation in which coalition agreements are hidden from the eyes of Knesset members and the public,” Levin said. “The agreements should be submitted to the Knesset Secretariat immediately after they are signed, to allow public discourse and in order for MKs to be aware of what government they are being asked to vote for.”

“The failure to submit the agreements…raise more than a suspicion that you have deliberately concealed them in order to thwart public response and MKs’ reactions on the details of the agreements. I call on Lapid and Bennett to immediately submit the agreements and all the details regarding the establishment of the government, to the Knesset Secretariat.”

There has been much talk specifically about what Lapid and Bennett promised Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas, with right-wing politicians accusing Lapid and Bennett of relinquishing Jewish control over the Negev, as the agreement reportedly agreed to freeze the demolition of illegal buildings in the Negev and legalize three Bedouin villages in the Negev with additional villages to be evaluated later.

מזתומרת ״לאחר החתימה״? חתמתם. תפסיקו לשקר לציבור. פרסמו את ההסכמים! pic.twitter.com/5mG2rRktGy — הליכוד (@Likud_Party) June 4, 2021

The agreement also freezes the Kaminetz law, which targets rampant illegal construction by Israeli-Arabs, for two years.

