Boy In Coma Knew He Was Being Prayed For

A recent tragic incident has caused some to call into question the safety regulations of Israel’s playgrounds. Eleven-year-old Nachi Levi was playing with friends on a ropes course Shabbos afternoon when he slipped and fell from the top. Those who live in the area say the point Nachi fell from is approximately four stories high. He suffered severe damage to his internal organs and was put into a coma.





For an excruciating week, Nachi’s parents & 9 siblings sat by his motionless body, praying for his recovery. The family was dumbfounded when the boy awoke and, despite them having been told that he had had no awareness of his surroundings, the first thing he did upon regaining consciousness was to thank them for their prayers.





The Levis’ worries, however, are far from over. The large family is already known to be poor. They’ve put everything they have into Nachi’s recovery already, and now the 11-year-old requires many more surgeries & treatments to survive.





A Chesed Fund page has been opened to help them. So far, through the generosity of strangers, as of Monday morning they had raised a little over $5,000. Though the family is moved to receive this help, they can’t deny the truth: An amount that low is a death sentence for Nachi.





They must raise ten times the current amount to reach their goal. Until then, Nachi’s parents & siblings will go without as many meals & other necessities as they can, in the fight for their beloved little boy’s life.





