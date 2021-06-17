Lod Imam Arrested For Inciting Murder Of Police, Violence Against Jews

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Baz, an imam at Lod’s Great Mosque, was arrested on Thursday morning for alleged incitement to violence and murder against Jews and the state of Israel.

Al-Baz, 63, gained notoriety for his incitement against Jews during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The arrest came on the heels of a complaint to the State Attorney’s Office by MK Itamar Ben Gvir regarding a video clip of a movie that Al-Baz posted on Facebook in which he incites Arabs to kill Israeli police officers.

The video shows two people violently attacking two police officers and murdering them by setting their car on fire after getting a ticket. Al-Baz wrote on the post: “The best way to deal with injustice.”

Al-Baz belongs to the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, which is allied with the Muslim Brotherhood and was legally banned in Israel in 2015. Despite the ban, Al-Baz regularly participates in the movement’s events and publicly praises its leaders.

The Ad Kan Zionist organization said in a statement that they have a thick stack of material on the Al-Omri mosque where Al-Baz is iman proving his incitement to violence against Jews during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

On Wednesday night, Israel Police arrested four Arabs in Lod for alleged involvement in the murder of Yigal Yehoshua, h’yd, last month.

The Regavim movement, a legal Zionist NGO, responded to the arrest by stating: “The horrific violence against the Jews of Lod was encouraged by the poison of anti-Semitic incitement by Imam Al-baz. The incitement ended with the heavy cost of bloodshed in the lynching murder of Yigal Yehoshua, many injured, and enormous financial damage. Law enforcement agencies must now collect the cost of Imam Al-baz’s incitement. Better late than never.”

"הייתי באלאקצא לראות את המלחמה השוחקת בין הכיבוש הישראלי וגיבורי ירושלים… אנחנו נקבע את תנאי המלחמה. החלטנו כי הכיבוש שרוצה לסיים את נוכחותינו לא יצליח בכך אלא לאחר שייפלו שהידים, והכיבוש הציוני יחוש במתים שאנחנו נביא עליו ועל קיומו – לכן ההחלטה בידינו ולא בידיו".

הלאה>> pic.twitter.com/GE6JHwLJ4X — אברהם בנימין Avraham (@avrahambin) May 14, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)