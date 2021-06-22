BDE: The Legendary Ba’al Koreh Of Mir Yerushalayim Passes Away

HaGaon HaRav Yechiel Zilberberg, z’tl, the legendary Ba’al Koreh of Yeshivas Mir and one of the chashuvei Talmidei Chachamim in Yerushalayim, passed away on Monday.

Rav Yechiel, z’tl, was one of the first talmidim of the Mir in Yerushalayim and served as a Ba’al Koreh there for over 50 years.

The Torah was the center of Rav Yechiel’s life and from a young age, he was noheig to be extremely medakdeik in halacha and was makpid al kalah k’chamura. He was also mechaber the sefer Minchas Yachid, a sefer of commentary and teshuvos on the Minchas Chinuch.

Rav Yechiel was a well-known figure in the Mir, where he was noheig to sit and learn for hours and also developed a close relationship with the Roshei Yeshivah, especially HaGaon HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel, zt’l. Those who knew him at the Mir said that he used every moment for limud torah and never sought kavod, and treated everyone with the utmost respect.

Beside serving as the Ba’al Koreh in the Mir, Rav Yechiel was one of the mispallelim at the Beis Knesset Chassidim in Batei Ungarin, where he lived, for over 50 years, and was a beloved member of the community.

The levaya took place on Monday at 1 p.m. at Yeshivas Mir in Beis Yisrael and continued to Har HaZeisim, where the niftar was buried.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)