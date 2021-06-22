Arab In Akko Indicted For Attempted Murder, Terror

One of the Arabs who participated in the cruel attack of Mordechai Katz in Akko last month was indicted on Monday on charges of attempted murder and terror. The attack took place during the violent Arab riots in mixed Israeli-Arab cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

During the riot on May 12, Habib Abu Habib, 41, hurled a rock at close range at the head of Mordechai Katz. Katz, a husband and father of two in his 20s, was knocked to the ground from the force of the rock and Habib then threw another rock at his head while six other Arabs kicked him and beat him with clubs and sticks and threw rocks at him from close range.

Katz, who was knocked unconscious from the blow of the first rock, was saved by a police officer who ran to the scene and fired five shots in the air.

Habib was also charged with stoning a car of another Jew in Akko later that night.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)