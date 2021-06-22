Nikki Haley: “This Is What I Saw In Israel After Hamas’ Rocket Attacks”

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who visited Israel last week on a solidarity mission with the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) organization, wrote about what she witnessed in Israel in an article published by Fox News on Monday. The article was co-authored by CUFI’s founder, Pastor John Hagee.

“Some things are unforgettable,” Haley and Hagee began. “Like what we saw in Israel last week.”

“We were standing in a neighborhood, looking at the wreckage caused by the latest round of terrorist rockets. We were outside the home of a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor – at least, what was left of it. She wasn’t there, because she was in the hospital. She lost her legs and nearly her life. Her caretaker died when the house was destroyed.

I promised the people of Israel that I would never stop fighting for their right to exist as long as I was taking a breath. https://t.co/ewn20rK9KE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 18, 2021

“While we stood there, the next-door neighbor came rushing out to meet us. Screaming and crying, she invited us into her home. It was badly damaged, too. When the rocket hit, she was holding her grandchild. The blast threw them into the wall. We could see the outline of her body, and even her hair, which had stuck there. Still crying, she and her husband hugged us close, and thanked us for being there. ”

“There was nowhere else we wanted to be.

“We went to Israel in the wake of war. Less than three weeks earlier, Israel’s citizens endured 11 straight days of rocket attacks. The Hamas terrorists bear full responsibility. They launched more than 4,300 rockets at Israeli schools, homes and synagogues. Their goal was to kill as many innocents as possible – innocents like the family we met.

“But as we saw, Israel endures.

“Israel came through the criisis thanks to the Iron Dome, which we saw up close, and the iron will of its people.

“We met with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thanked him for his immense contributions to Israel’s security and prosperity. He will continue to serve his country as leader of the Knesset’s opposition.

“We also met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid from the new governing coalition, which took office while we were there. It’s a powerful statement that even in the midst of a national security crisis, Israel had a peaceful transition of power. Few other countries – especially among Israel’s critics – would manage or even attempt the same feat.

“Even before the Hamas rockets stopped, the United Nations began lobbing its own missiles at Israel. The ridiculously named U.N. Human Rights Council has launched an “investigation” into Israel’s recent actions in Gaza. The investigation is nothing more than a one-sided witch hunt with a predetermined outcome.

“Even the United States is testing Israel’s endurance. In one of his earliest acts in office, President Joe Biden rejoined the U.N. Human Rights Council. The leader of the free world cannot allow the U.S. to simply go along for the ride with the Council’s anti-Israel investigation.

“Biden has also rejoined the U.N.’s Palestinian ‘aid’ program, which teaches people that Israel is evil. And he recently threw more than $100 million behind Palestinian ‘reconstruction,’ even though that money will unavoidably fund Hamas and other anti-Israel groups.

“Worst of all, Biden is desperately looking for a way to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. That deal was a disaster for America and Israel. It gave Iran more than $100 billion to spend on the very Hamas terrorists who just lobbed more than 4,300 rockets at Israel.

“While we were there, Biden lifted some key U.S. sanctions on Iran in a misguided attempt to show good faith – an attempt that will no doubt be perceived by Tehran as yet another act of weakness.

“Our trip is a small sign of the steadfast support that Israel can count on – support that is grounded in faith, common sense and common ground. Israelis and Americans share the same values and the same vision of peace and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond. On that foundation, we will continue to build.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)