Haley Slams Biden For “Unacceptable” Call For Ceasefire, Accuses AOC Of Lying

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley condemned President Joe Biden for calling on Israel to “de-escalate” while Hamas continues to fire rockets at Israel.

“Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens,” Haley wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington DC were targeted by rockets. We must stand with Israel against terrorism.”

Haley also slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who not only has been making false accusations against Israel but has introduced a House resolution to block a $735 million arms sale to the Jewish state. Fortunately, the resolution has little hope of passing.

Haley slammed Ocasio-Cortez, writing: “You are either mistaken or intentionally lying.”

“Let’s clear this up:

1. Hamas is using civilians as human shields to hide behind while firing rockets.

2. Israel takes extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties.

3. The media wasn’t targeted, a terrorist organization was.

3. The media wasn't targeted, a terrorist organization was https://t.co/FEcMZnsi9b — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 19, 2021

The world should see what @NikkiHaley saw on our tour of the tunnels next to the Gaza border. Anyone who has come to #Israel and seen the Hamas terrorist industry with their own eyes understands precisely what we are dealing with.#IsraelUnderFire pic.twitter.com/IUjnMTscj7 — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 19, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)