Almost 50% Of Gaza Fatalities Were Terrorists

At least 48% of Gazans killed during Operation Guardian of the Walls were members of terrorist organizations, according to a report released by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center on Tuesday.

The report said that 112 of the 234 fatalities were tied to Hamas, Islamic Jihad or other terrorist groups, with 63 tied to Hamas, 20 to Islamic Jihad, 25 to a Fatah-associated terrorist wing and several others to small splinter terror groups.

Another 11 male fatalities between the ages of 17 and 40 are also suspected to have ties to terrorist groups in light of the circumstances of their deaths but the think tank was unable to find conclusive proof.

The report added that many of the women and children who were killed were family members of terrorists. Others died due to their close proximity to terrorist locations that were targeted during the operation.

The report bolstered its findings by quoting an interview with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar earlier this month in which he admitted that Hamas places its militants and weapons in civilian areas.

Furthermore, 21 Gazans died from rockets fired by Gazan terror groups which landed inside the Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)