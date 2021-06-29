Report: HaGaon HaRav Edelstein Approved Chareidi Appt. To Meron Inquiry

Following the announcement of the composition of the Meron state commission of inquiry on Sunday, Channel 12 News reported that HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein approved the participation of the Chareidi representative on the panel.

Rav Mordechai Karelitz, a former mayor of Bnei Brak, was appointed as one of the three members of the panel. Rav Karelitz is the son of HaGaon HaRav Nissim Karelitz, zt’l, and was very close to HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, zt’l. After HaRav Shteinman’s petira, Rav Karelitz became close to HaRav Edelstein.

According to the report, Rav Karelitz met on Friday with HaRav Edelstein and explained the composition and goals of the Meron panel and received the Rosh Yeshiva’s bracha for his appointment on the panel.

Some of the Chareidi MKs had opposed the formation of a state inquiry since it would be headed by a justice of the Supreme Court, which often renders anti-religious rulings. On the other hand, several reports said that despite their public opposition to the state inquiry, more than one Chareidi MK privately urged the formation of an inquiry for the sake of the victims’ families and to prevent future disasters.

The families of the Meron victims had requested that the state commission include representatives from the Chareidi community. Rav Karelitz fits the bill and also has extensive experience in planning and construction.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)