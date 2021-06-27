Former Supreme Court Chief Justice To Head Meron State Inquiry Panel

The Chief Justice of Israel’s Supreme Court President Esther Hayut on Sunday announced the selection of the members of a three-member state commission of inquiry in the Meron disaster.

Former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor will head the commission. The other two members of the panel are Maj.-Gen. (res.) Shlomo Yanai and former Bnei Brak mayor Rav Mordechai Karelitz (son of HaGaon HaRav Nissim Karelitz z’tl.)

“Former President Naor has extensive judicial knowledge and experience…and has been involved in the state’s most complex cases,” Hayut stated.

“HaRav Karlitz served in the past as the mayor of Bnei Brak and has extensive knowledge and experience in planning and construction,” Hayut stated. “He served in the past as a member of the Tal Committee for the formulation of appropriate arrangements regarding the recruitment of bnei yeshivos to the IDF, and has much familiarity with the religious experience at Meron.”

“Maj. Gen Yanai served as the head of the IDF’s Southern Command and Planning Directorate and has extensive knowledge and experience in logistics and planning.”

