Yeshivas Mir: Son of HaMashgiach HaRav Aharon Chodosh Fills The Vacuum

After the petira of the legendary Mir Mashgiach HaGaon HaRav Aharon Chodosh, z’tl, this past winter, HaGaon HaTzaddik Rav Binyamin Finkel was appointed to replace him but the loss of HaRav Chodosh still left a huge vacuum.

Another appointment has now been made, the late Mashigach’s son, HaRav Efraim Chodosh, to fill some of the roles his father filled, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

HaRav Efraim will serve as one of the Rabbanei HaMir and also fill other roles his father filled, including giving over vaadim to the talmidim as well as maintaining contact with older bochurim.

Below, is a photo of Rav Efraim, 60, receiving a bracha on his new position from his uncle HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael.

