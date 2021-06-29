Help An 8 Year Old Boy Suffering From Leukemia For 7 Years!

Dovid Chaim Shram is only eight years old. As a baby, he was diagnosed with Leukemia and spent his life going in and out of the hospital.

His little body underwent many surgeries, chemo, medications, intense procedures, and recently a bone marrow transplant.

Dovid Chaim IS SUFFERING SINCE THE DAY HE REMEMBERS HIMSELF!

Both parents were forced to quit their jobs, as they are busy caring for Dovid Chaim 24/7. Running from doctor to doctor and having sleepless nights by Dovid Chaim’s bedside. THEY NOW LIVE IN EXTREME POVERTY!

Relying on loans, good-hearted people, and constantly running from Gemach to Gemach to cover the medical bills piling up.

The rest of the children are suffering tremendously as well! Their parents are not always available. They are lacking nutritious meals and falling behind in school.

The father has been by many Rabbonim, including Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlit”a, to get a special Bracha for Dovid Chaim and for the donors who are supporting the cause.

PLEASE OPEN YOUR HEART to this family! Help them raise the funds needed to enable them to continue the costly treatments that will save Dovid Chaim’s life! So he can get back home and live the childhood he is missing so badly! Help the parents get back to Normal life and be there for the whole family!

Join the 500 generous donors who will be donating $246 to reach the $123,000 (400,000 ILS) goal needed to bring the Shram family back together.

