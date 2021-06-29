Delta Is Infecting Vaxxed Israelis But Saves Them From Serious Illness

As Israel grapples with a new outbreak of the coronavirus spurred by the Delta variant, health officials say that 30% to 50% of new cases are among those who have been vaccinated.

But lest Israelis think their vaccinations were in vain, health officials say that those who are vaccinated are spared from serious illness. And the numbers attest to that as despite the rise in cases in the past week and a half, there has been a decrease in the number of seriously ill patients in Israel’s hospitals. As of Tuesday there are 21 seriously ill virus patients, ten less than the first week in June, and 14 ventilated patients, four less than the first week in June.

Vaccinated Israelis may not be spared from serious illness but they won’t be spared from quarantine as health officials fear that asymptomatic carriers will spread the virus to unvaccinated Israelis, spurring a wider outbreak. Therefore, although vaccinated Israelis were previously exempt from isolation they now must quarantine if they were in contact with a Delta variant carrier.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is urging Israelis to get vaccinated, especially those aged 12-15, saying that the outbreak can be quelled without new restrictions if more Israelis get vaccinated. He appealed directly to parents, saying: “The Delta variant can harm those who are unvaccinated – the children.”

He also set a personal example by tweeting a photo of his own daughter Michal, 14, getting vaccinated on Tuesday.

גם מיכל שלי התחסנה עכשיו.

גאה בך מיכלי❤️ ומה איתכם? קרדיט צילום: נמרוד גליקמן – דוברות כללית, מחוז שרון שומרון pic.twitter.com/io1SYXKLw5 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 29, 2021

According to Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy, about 70% of Israel’s cases are caused by the Delta variant. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday: “Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far, has been identified in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations. As some countries ease public health and social measures, we are starting to see increases in transmission around the world.”

Delta is thought to be about 40% to 60% more infectious than Alpha [the British variant], which itself is more infectious than the original coronavirus. Delta initially began spreading in the UK and is now behind all sequenced cases there, with other countries experiencing the same phenomenon.

Fortunately, despite the fact that Delta is more contagious and less vulnerable to vaccines, full vaccination (two doses) is 96% effective in preventing carriers from being hospitalized due to serious illness.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)