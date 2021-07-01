Anti-Semite Omar: ‘No Regrets’ About Anti-Israel Remarks, ‘Jews Aren’t Partners In Justice’

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, host Jake Tapper confronted Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar about her comments equating the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban and asked her if she regretted her comments.

Omar replied: “I don’t. I think it’s really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make. Obviously, I was addressing Secretary of State Blinken.”

Why is Ilhan Omar still on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Why is she on any committee? https://t.co/1nZHOKRtz9 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 30, 2021

Although Omar’s response to Tapper’s question failed to actually answer the question, he tried again, this time mentioning some of her anti-Israel and anti-Semitic comments in the past, asking: “Do you understand why some of your fellow House Democrats, especially Jews, find that language anti-Semitic?

Omar totally ignored the question and instead said she welcomes conversations from her colleagues so they can “learn from her.” She then proceeded to accuse “these members” of not being “partners in justice.”

“I think it’s really important for these members to realize that they haven’t been partners in justice,” she said. “They haven’t been equally engaging in seeking justice around the world.”

Shocking – Ilhan Omar refusing to take ANY accountability for her obscene antisemitism. Instead she has the audacity to blame Jewish members of Congress. When will this vile bigot finally be censured and properly reprimanded by her party? Enough is enough! https://t.co/hsj1v6u4yI — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 29, 2021

