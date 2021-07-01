Why Trump Lost: A New Report

By Tzvi Jungreis

Well, the data is in, and we have new insight into why, exactly, President Trump lost the last election.

The Pew Research Center has just released a new report, which many experts believe is based upon more accurate measurements. They call it their validated voters’ report and it is based upon matching state voting records with survey responses. Other measurements are based upon exit polls which can be significantly less accurate.

So what were the conclusions of the Pew Research report?

It showed that Trump actually pulled ahead among Hispanics. He also pulled ahead among white women voters.

In 2016 suburban voters helped Trump win. He won the suburban vote by 2 points back then. But in 2020, Trump fell behind among the suburban votes by 11 points. Suburban votes are over half of the overall voting counts. That was almost a 1 out of every 8 voters shift.

Trump won 59% of the rural vote in 2016 and went up 6 points to 65% in 2020. Shockingly, he also went up 9 points in the urban vote – from 24% to 33%.

So what contributed to his loss?

He lost big among white men.

In 2016, Trump won the overall male vote by 11 points. Four years later it was 50 percent Trump and 48 percent Biden. He was still ahead by 2 percentage points – but that was what did it to bring Biden in.

Getting to the white male vote, in the 2016 election, Trump won the white male vote by some 30 percentage points. In the last election that lessened by 13 points to a 17 point margin.

What do the new Pew statistics mean for 2022?

Although the data is still somewhat tenuous, these figures can provide a strategy for the former president to make a possible comeback. In order to regain his previous margins, however, he would need to distance himself from his previous positions of reality denials. The question is whether he can do so.

The Pew Research Center informs the public about the issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. It is non-partisan and conducts public opinion polling, demographic research, and content analysis.

