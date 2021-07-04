“If You’ll Live In A Secular City, Don’t Make Aliyah,” HaRav Yosef Says

During his weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef spoke about his visit to Tunisia, with the Chief Rabbi of Tunisia, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Bitan, sitting next to him, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

“[During my visit] the Jews asked me if they should move to Israel,” HaRav Yosef said. “I told them: ‘It depends on where you live. If you live in a Chareidi area or near Yeshivas Kisei Rachamim, then make aliyah.'” [Yeshivas Kisei Rachamim in Bnei Brak, headed by Rosh Yeshivas HaGaon HaRav Meir Mazuz, upholds the mesorah of Tunisian Jews. It was founded in Tunis in 1962 and moved to Bnei Brak in 1971.]

“But if you live in Hertzliya or other secular areas, it’s better that you remain in Tunisia,” Rav Yosef told the Tunisian Jews.

“Someone who causes another to sin is worse than someone who kills him,” the Rishon L’Tzion concluded.

התלמוד קצת חולק על הרב יצחק יוסף

בבלי כתובות קי,ב: "תנו רבנן: לעולם ידור אדם בארץ ישראל אפי' בעיר שרובה גויים, ואל ידור בחו"ל ואפילו בעיר שרובה ישראל, שכל הדר בארץ ישראל – דומה כמי שיש לו אלוה, וכל הדר בחוצה לארץ – דומה כמי שאין לו אלוה" https://t.co/ZgMISSzsRh — אריה יואלי (@aryeyoeli) July 3, 2021

